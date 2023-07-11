On Monday, severe clear air turbulence disrupted an Air China flight from Shanghai to Beijing, injuring at least one passenger and one member of the cabin crew. Two passengers and a flight attendant were seen being hurled into the air when the jet abruptly descended, literally taking them off their feet, in video footage captured by one horrified passenger on the Airbus A330. Following the turbulence, pictures posted on social media showed magazines, cushions, and water bottles scattered around the cabin floor. 'Plane Just Dropped': Hawaiian Airlines Flight From Honolulu to Sydney Encounters 'Unexpected Severe Turbulence', Seven Injured.

Air China Flight Hit Severe Turbulence Mid-Air

Passenger and flight attendant injured after Air China flight hit severe turbulence between Shanghai and Beijing. pic.twitter.com/AGiZ6mp4lt — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2023

