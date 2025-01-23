Previously, a nine-month-old baby penguin named Pesto quickly became a viral sensation for its cute and adorable videos. Another video of the baby penguin having breakfast is going viral online; however, it has sparked a debate over its authenticity. In the video, we see Pesto, the baby penguin, having fruits and a beverage for breakfast. The video of the aquatic bird went viral for being charming. While it captured the hearts of many for its cuteness, it has left some netizens perplexed, with some claiming that the video is AI-generated, questioning its authenticity and whether it is real or not. At the moment, there is no confirmation of whether the video is real or AI-generated. Here's how netizens reacted to the below video. Pesto Penguin Is the Latest Internet Sensation! After Moo Deng, Melbourne Aquarium’s Baby Penguin Becomes a Social Media Heartthrob, Adorable Videos and Pics Go Viral.

Baby Penguin Having Breakfast

Baby penguin having its breakfast. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/6g5FOGQlk8 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) January 22, 2025

AI Video?

AI videos on facebook are a couple iterations away from trapping boomers on their computers for twelve hours a day — Mark Le Dain (@mark_ledain) January 22, 2025

Beautiful!

The most beautiful video I've seen today — marko (@miloshevm) January 22, 2025

That’s AI

That’s Ai. Birds peck, they don’t chew. — GamerJay (@GamerJsun) January 22, 2025

So Cute

How have I ever not seen how fucking cute they are? ❤️❤️❤️ — Heidi (@2024Shitshow) January 22, 2025

Is That Real?

Is that real?? — JWorld (@JWorld055) January 22, 2025

Definitely AI

Definitely AI — Skunks•shib (@skunksforever) January 23, 2025

Adorable

Man, I don't know what is more adorable then that. — Shawn Smith (@ShawnSmith10408) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)