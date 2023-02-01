Brazil is preparing a task force involving several government agencies and enforcement bodies that will soon launch an operation to remove illegal gold miners from the Yanomami reservation, indigenous leader Joenia Wapichana said on Tuesday. “We have to let the police forces organize the operation in secret; the message from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is that it will happen soon and cannot delay long,” she was quoted as saying. Brazil Political Turmoil: Supporters of Former President Jair Bolsonaro Break Into National Congress in Rio De Janeiro, Video Goes Viral.

Brazil Prepares Task Force To Expel Miners:

Brazil readies task force to expel miners from Yanomami lands, officials say https://t.co/7F6ZROPmRkpic.twitter.com/1T69EHVXj3 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)