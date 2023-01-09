On Sunday, the supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the national Congress in Rio De Janeiro and the Supreme Court, a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro's leftist rival, assumed office. Video: Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro Break Into Brazil's Supreme Federal Court After Storming National Congress.

Brazil Political Turmoil:

BREAKING: Bolsonaro supporters break into the National Congress in Brazil pic.twitter.com/EHyEbqf2FE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2023

