A senior U.S. official told ABC News they've heard a Russian soldier on a radio call saying, “We don’t know who to shoot -- they all look like us.” The official also said some Russian forces are disoriented, realizing the battles against Ukrainians are harder than they thought.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: ABC reports that a Russian soldier was heard on radio saying 'we do not know who to shoot, they all look like us' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 26, 2022

