France has called for Russia's ban from the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 amid the ongoing crisis against Ukraine. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin from November 21 in Qatar. When is FIFA World Cup 2022? How Many Countries Are Participating? Which Country Will Host it? and Other FAQ's About Football’s Showpiece Event.

BREAKING: France calls for Russia to be banned from 2022 World Cup — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 27, 2022

