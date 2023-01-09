A 7.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the Banda Sea in Indonesia on Monday, January 9. The country issued a tsunami warning, but there was no immediate word on any casualties or damage. Earthquake Measuring 7.9 Hits Banda Sea Near Indonesia and East Timor.

BREAKING: Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)