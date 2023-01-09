An earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitudes hit the Banda Sea in the eastern part of Indonesia and East Timor on Monday, January 9. No immediate reports of casualty or loss of property were reported. Further details awaited. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Mild Tremor of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Hingoli; No Casualty Reported.

BREAKING: Large earthquake measuring 7.9 hits the Banda Sea near Indonesia and East Timor — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2023

