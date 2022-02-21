Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk. Leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics ask president to recognize republics' independence.

BREAKING: Putin set to announce that Russia recognizes the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk republics, two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 21, 2022

