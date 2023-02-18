Social media giant Twitter recently said that it will be limiting the SMS two-factor authentication for Twitter Blue subscribers. According to a report in BNO, the social media company has has limited SMS-based two-factor authentication to Blue subscribers, effective immediately. Those who currently use SMS will lose it on March 20, unless they subscribe to Blue. On the other hand, using a 2FA app or security key is still free. Elon Musk Announces To Share Twitter Ad Revenue With Blue Subscribers.

Twitter To Limit SMS Two-Factor Authentication

BREAKING: Twitter to limit SMS two-factor authentication to Twitter Blue subscribers — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)