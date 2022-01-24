Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, four security sources, and a West African diplomat said on Monday. Reportedly, the gunfire had been heard near the presidential palace and at barracks in the capital, Ouagadougou on Sunday night.

