A massive wildfire, known as the Silver Fire, has scorched 1,000 acres in Inyo County, California, forcing evacuations across multiple communities. The fire, which began near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road, has spread rapidly, threatening several structures. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, which remains zero per cent contained as of March 30. Strong winds, gusting up to 65 mph, and dry conditions have made firefighting efforts extremely challenging, with aircraft grounded due to turbulence. US Highway 6 has been shut down, and high-wind warnings are in effect. No injuries or structural damage have been reported so far, but authorities are urging residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately. Los Angeles Fire: Photos, Videos Show Terrifying Scenes As Palisades Wildfire Causes Widespread Destruction in California.

Silver Fire Burns 1,000 Acres in California

