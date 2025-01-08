The Palisades Wildfire, a brush fire that erupted in Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, has caused widespread destruction. Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, the Los Angeles fire spread rapidly through the hillsides of Pacific Palisades, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. Photos and videos of the Palisades fire showed horrifying scenes and a large portion of land engulfed in massive flames. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the Palisades fire as firefighters continue to battle the blaze under challenging conditions. Los Angeles Windstorm Live Tracker Map on Windy: 'Life-Threatening, Destructive Windstorm' To Hit California for Next 2 Days, Damaging Winds Likely To Cause Power Outages.

Los Angeles Fire Photos and Videos

Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate. Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/vS8cRoZrCn — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 8, 2025

This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they're in, and there's another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn't evacuate or what happened to them. Let's hope they're okay. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/QYtsBSKvdl — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) January 8, 2025

‘Devastating’ Palisades Wildfire Videos

The footage from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles is absolutely devastating. Please keep those affected, as well as the firefighters and first responders risking everything, in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/ziUod2ouRk — Noelle Vianello (@NoelleVianello) January 8, 2025

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: LOS ANGELES FACING FOUR FIRES AS POWER OUTAGES TOP 220,000 Firefighters are battling four separate blazes across Los Angeles County, including the 2,900-acre Palisades Fire and new fires in Sylmar (50 acres) and Tamarack. Intense Santa Ana winds are stretching… https://t.co/DUI6axqPgc pic.twitter.com/cB1mMYSrZM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 8, 2025

