An array of Hollywood events has been cancelled due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. The BAFTA Tea Party, scheduled for January 11 at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, has been called off, with the organisation sharing the announcement in a statement, reports Deadline. Additionally, the AFI Awards luncheon, which was set for January 10 at the same venue, has been postponed. Several film premieres that were planned in LA, including those for Wolf Man, The Last Showgirl, Better Man and Unstoppable, have also been cancelled in the wake of the Southern California wildfires. 30th Critics Choice Awards Postponed to January 26 Amid Southern California Wildfires.

Hollywood Events Cancelled Due to LA Wildfires 2025

