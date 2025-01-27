The California wildfires destroyed many homes and caused massive damage. But amid the sadness and destruction comes a story of love and hope. Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor returned to their now-burned-down home to see if they could save anything from the fire. They had fled on January 7 before the Eaton Fire, which burned over 1,40,000 acres in Los Angeles, destroyed their house. While searching through the rubble near his desk, Brian found something he thought he had lost forever in the fire—an engagement ring. To Stephanie’s surprise, he proposed to her right there on the spot and turned the moment of sadness and loss into one filled with joy and happiness. View the pictures below. Missing 'Oreo' Dog Survives Palisades Fire, Reunites With Owner Casey Colvin, Heartwarming Video of Emotional Reunion Goes Viral.

Man Proposes to Girlfriend After Finding Engagement Ring in Rubble

View this post on Instagram

