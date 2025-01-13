The California wildfires have caused massive devastation, leaving many without homes and many separated from their loved ones. A viral video shows a man, Casey Colvin, a victim of the Palisades Fire in California, reuniting with his dog, Oreo, who survived five nights in the rubble of their destroyed home. Casey had managed to save one of his dogs before the fire, but Oreo was missing until he was finally found. In the heartwarming clip, Casey hugs Oreo and does a joyful dance upon finding him safe and sound. Ever since the video was uploaded online, it has garnered millions of views and likes. It highlights themes of hope, resilience, and survival and the bond that pets share with their owners. View the video below. Los Angeles Wildfires: 24 Dead As Wildfire Crews Try To Corral Blazes; Forecasters Warn of Dangerous Weather With the Return of Strong Winds This Week (Watch Videos).

Man Reunites With His Pet Dog Oreo

The BEST news! Fire victim Casey Colvin, whose home burned down in the Palisades Fire, just found and reunited with his dog, Oreo, who spent 5 nights surviving amidst the rubble ❤️ @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/rAuJJk3pfa — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) January 12, 2025

