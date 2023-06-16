Chinese President Xi Jinping met Microsoft's founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates in Beijing today. Jinping said that Gates was his "first American friend" that he met in Beijing this year. The Chinese President also praised Gates and the Gates Foundation for their consistent contribution to reduce poverty, enhance health services, development and philanthropy across the globe, according to reports. Checkout the videos to know more: Artificial Intelligence Based Technologies Will Snatch Away 8 Lakh Jobs in Hong Kong by 2028, Predicts Study.

China President Xi Jinping Meets Bill Gates in Beijing:

China's president Xi tells Bill Gates he is the 'first American friend I’ve met in Beijing this year'.pic.twitter.com/i5BzRYTRzo — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023

Bill Gates Tells Jinping He's "Excited To Be Back" in Beijing:

NEW - China's Xi tells Bill Gates: "You are the first American friend I’ve met in Beijing this year." Gates says he "is very excited to be back." pic.twitter.com/7SkXomVGJD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 16, 2023

