Powerful winds battered Beijing and parts of northern China on Saturday, prompting authorities to cancel nearly 700 flights, suspend train services, and shut down major tourist attractions. Triggered by a cold vortex from Mongolia, the gusts reached record levels not seen since 1951, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). Beijing issued its first orange alert for wind in a decade. By 2 PM, 693 flights were cancelled at Beijing’s Capital and Daxing airports. High-speed rail and airport express lines were halted, while popular sites like the Summer Palace and Universal Studios closed. The government urged millions to stay indoors across Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, closing schools and public spaces to prevent injuries from the hazardous winds. Sh*t Storm in China: Sewage Explosion Causes ‘Poop Eruption’, Drivers and Pedestrians Affected; Video Surfaces.

China Storm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibtisam Ehsan (@ma_hun_ibtisam)

Several Flights Cancelled Amid Storm

CHINA 🇨🇳 Nearly 800 flights were cancelled out of Beijing 's two international airports, Beijing Capital and Daxing, as the most powerful winds—typhoon-like gales—hit the region at up to 148kmph. pic.twitter.com/vUuHGKZsu5 — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) April 12, 2025

Rare typhoon-like winds hit northern China, sweeping through Beijing and Inner Mongolia. Emergency responders were deployed as the gales caused disruption across the region https://t.co/vJsIamZb86 pic.twitter.com/GIAeydUpYV — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)