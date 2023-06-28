A Delta Airline plane made an emergency landing with broken nose gear at the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport on Wednesday. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport said on Twitter that its runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. According to Delta, two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers evacuated safely. The photos of the aircraft with collapsed nore gear have surfaced online. England Football Team Gets Stuck on Taxiway After Plane Carrying Them Makes Wrong Turn After Landing in Malta (Watch Video).

Delta Airlines Flight with Broken Nose Gear Lands

Delta Air Lines 717 nose gear collapses after landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. According to Delta, two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/3KR1fPaxrj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 28, 2023

