Former U.S. President Donald Trump took a jab at pop star Taylor Swift following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, claiming she had an even worse night than the team. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote on social media. Swift, who has been vocal about her political stance in recent years, has drawn criticism from Trump supporters for endorsing Democratic candidates. Taylor Swift was seated in a VIP suite at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the 2025 Super Bowl. She was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, as his team faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Video of Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl Takes the Internet by Storm – WATCH.

Donald Trump Ridicules Taylor Swift as Crowd Boos at Her

The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving! Donald Trump Truth Social Post 11:14 PM EST 02/09/25 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2025

NEW: President Trump says the only person who had a worse night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. The comment comes after Swift apparently got booed during the Super Bowl. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got… pic.twitter.com/x9FffHO1Iy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2025

Crowd Boos at Taylor Swift Her During Super Bowl LIX

pic.twitter.com/tXMPsK8iSW — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2025

