At the 2025 Super Bowl held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Taylor Swift faced an unexpected reaction from the crowd. When shown on the jumbotron, the stadium erupted in boos, leaving the singer visibly confused. Taylor was attending the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the boos from Eagle fans, Taylor laughed off the incident. This moment from the 2025 Super Bowl has gone viral across social media platforms. Taylor Swift Upset With Blake Lively? Singer ‘Feels Used’ After Being Dragged Into Justin Baldoni Lawsuit.

Taylor Swift Booed at 2025 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

