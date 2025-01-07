US President-elect Donald Trump recently said that the name of the Gulf of Mexico will be changed to "Gulf of America". Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump said, "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said. Speaking further, Trump said, "What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

US: Over a Third of Dolphins Test Positive for Fentanyl in Gulf of Mexico, Says Report.

Gulf of Mexico To Be Renamed?

NOW - Trump says the name of the Gulf of Mexico will be changed to "Gulf of America." pic.twitter.com/zAtdEmQwFt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)