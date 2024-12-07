In a concerning discovery, US researchers from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have found that over a third of dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico tested positive for fentanyl, raising concerns about the impact of the ongoing drug crisis on marine life. Reportedly, the discovery, made in the blubber of bottlenose dolphins, was described as "alarming" by the researchers. "It’s not something we were looking for, so of course we were alarmed to find something like fentanyl," said doctoral student Makayla Guinn. Marine biologist Dr Dara Orbach suggested that the drugs could be entering the dolphins’ systems through wastewater or the consumption of contaminated prey, which could also affect humans in the region's fishing community. 'Sexually Frustrated' Dolphin Attacking Beachgoers in Japan's Wasaka Bay, Rubs Its Genitals Against People During Attacks: Report.

Fentanyl Found in Dolphins’ Blubber in the Gulf of Mexico

