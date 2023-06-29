Residents of Melbourne and Victoria felt the shocks of an earthquake at around 1:30 am June 30 (local time). Some reports said the quake was measured at magnitude two on Richter Scale. The tremors were also felt in Burwood, Frankston East, St. Alban, and Canberra. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Felt in Southeastern Region of Fayzabad.

