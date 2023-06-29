Residents of Melbourne and Victoria felt the shocks of an earthquake at around 1:30 am June 30 (local time). Some reports said the quake was measured at magnitude two on Richter Scale. The tremors were also felt in Burwood, Frankston East, St. Alban, and Canberra. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Felt in Southeastern Region of Fayzabad.
Earthquake in Australia:
#BREAKING Melbourne has just felt a 2.0 magnitude earthquake #earthquake #melbourne
— mstars32 (@mstars32_) June 29, 2023
Quake in Australia:
🇦🇺 An #earthquake possibly happened in #Melbourne, #Victoria, #Australia 3mins ago at 3:34PM on 29/06/2023 UTC. More information about this earthquake soon! #sismo #quake
Seismograph via @raspishake - https://t.co/QOyVcPsiMH pic.twitter.com/wIJCDFOrOC
— Earthquake Updates Worldwide #StopWar (@InfoEarthquakes) June 29, 2023
Earthquake Hits Australia:
Another earthquake #melbourne #earthquake
— Ravi Naidu (@R_siide) June 29, 2023
