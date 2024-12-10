A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Yerington in Nevada on Monday afternoon, December 9. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit in Lyon County about 16 miles northeast of Yerington around 3:08 p.m. The tremors of the earthquake were felt as far as California's Sacramento. Earthquake in California: Quake of 7.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Northern California Prompts Brief Tsunami Warning.

Earthquake in Nevada

BREAKING - 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Yerington, Nevada, shaking felt as far away as Sacramento, California — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)