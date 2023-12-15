An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale struck Pakistan today, December 15 at 9:13 am. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan today at 9:13 am", the National Centre for Seismology posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Kachchh Region.

Earthquake Jolts Pakistan:

