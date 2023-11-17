A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, November 17. The strong quake triggered panic as frantic shoppers rushed out of malls and grocery shops in this city. Several buildings were damaged as the earthquake brought devastation on Friday. Several videos have surfaced on social media that show chaotic scenes in the malls and the destruction of the properties. One video shows a crane of an under-construction building crashing after the earthquake rattles the Davao City. Earthquake in Philippines: Massive 7.2-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Philippines, No Tsunami Warning (Watch Video).

🧵 Video and images emerging after a M6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao in the #Philippines. Terrifying 😳 pic.twitter.com/KkKVLU53vt — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 17, 2023

As I browse on the internet today, a news caught my eyes. Magnitude 7.2 General Santos City Philippines today. Sending all our prayers for the safety of everyone. Keep safe and be alert. Cto#earthquake pic.twitter.com/S9aSUVmB9z — Queen Bee Fansclub (@queenbeefc) November 17, 2023

WATCH: Extremely chaotic scenes from a mall in General Santos City amid massive earthquake in Philippines pic.twitter.com/nMsYDmnxJg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2023

VIDEO: After the earthquake that struck Davao City, a crane of a building under construction crashes.#EarthquakePH #Philippines pic.twitter.com/Gj0Dl70g7W — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 17, 2023

