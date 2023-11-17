A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, November 17. The strong quake triggered panic as frantic shoppers rushed out of malls and grocery shops in this city. Several buildings were damaged as the earthquake brought devastation on Friday. Several videos have surfaced on social media that show chaotic scenes in the malls and the destruction of the properties. One video shows a crane of an under-construction building crashing after the earthquake rattles the Davao City. Earthquake in Philippines: Massive 7.2-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Philippines, No Tsunami Warning (Watch Video).

