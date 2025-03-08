A heartwarming video featuring billionaire Elon Musk is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows Elon Musk offering to carry US President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles' heavy backpack. As the video moves further, Musk is seen carrying Wiles' backpack. The incident is reported to have taken place when Elon Musk was walking out of the Oval Office with Susie Wiles as the two were on their way to board Marine One. Elon Musk Says Starlink Is Not Allowed To Operate in South Africa, Because ‘I’m Not Black’.

Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles' Heavy Backpack

WATCH: Elon 'gentleman' Musk graciously offers to carry Susan Wiles’ heavy backpack pic.twitter.com/cC7b6o6E3d — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)