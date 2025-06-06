A top Russian official has said that Russia could offer political asylum to Elon Musk amid his intensifying dispute with US President Donald Trump. Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, told state outlet TASS that while Musk likely won’t need it, “Russia, of course, could provide it.” The remark comes as US-Russia ties remain strained and Ukraine ceasefire talks stall. Once allies, Musk and Trump have publicly clashed in recent days, with their fallout triggering speculation about the future of their relationship and Musk’s political standing. ‘Man Who Has Lost His Mind’: Donald Trump Dismisses Interest in Engaging With Elon Musk, Says He’s Not Interested in Talking to Tesla CEO.

Russia Offers Musk Asylum Amid Trump Feud

BREAKING: Russia offers political asylum to Elon Musk over Trump feud - Newsweek — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)