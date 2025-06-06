US President Donald Trump told ABC News that Elon Musk is “the man who has lost his mind,” firmly dismissing any interest in engaging with the tech billionaire. Amid reports suggesting a scheduled call between the two on Thursday, Trump denied plans for the conversation, stating, “I’m not particularly interested” in speaking with Musk, although he claimed the Tesla CEO wants to talk to him. The rift between US President Donald Trump and his former adviser Elon Musk has erupted into the open, with each trading insults after the tech billionaire criticised one of Trump's key domestic policies. Donald Trump–Elon Musk Feud: Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev Mocks Verbal Spat, Offers To Broker ‘Peace Deal’ in Exchange for Starlink Shares.

Trump Calls Elon Musk ‘Man Who Has Lost His Mind’

BREAKING: Trump told ABC News Elon Musk is “the man who has lost his mind.” As for reports that there is going to be a Trump, Musk call scheduled for today, Trump told ABC News he is “not particularly“ interested in talking to Musk although he says Musk wants to talk to him — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 6, 2025

