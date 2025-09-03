Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, sparked laughs online during his Japan trip after attempting sumo wrestling against a legendary Yokozuna. The 41-year-old businessman, in Tokyo for a shareholder meeting with bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, decided to swap crypto talks for combat inside a wrestling arena. Unlike professional rikishi in mawashi loincloths, Eric sported a sky-blue polo and denim shorts as he leaned his six-foot-five frame into the champion, briefly pushing him back. But the Yokozuna quickly ended the playful bout—wrapping his arms around Eric, hoisting him up, and carrying him out of the dohyo to roaring laughter. A grinning Eric bowed in respect, shook hands with the sumo giant, and later posted the clip on Instagram, writing he “almost had him.” He also shared selfies with Yokozuna and other wrestlers, turning the spectacle into a lighthearted viral moment. Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin To Hit USD 1 Million at Bitcoin MENA Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Eric Trump’s Japan Adventure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)

