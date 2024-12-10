Eric Trump has reportedly stated that the United States will become a global leader in cryptocurrencies. Speaking at the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi, he predicted Bitcoin's value could reach to USD 1 million in the future. As per reports, he emphasised the potential of blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, as being faster, cheaper, and transparent. Recently, Bitcoin has reached a milestone by surpassing the price of USD 1,00,000 for each coin. The achievement has been influenced by positive market conditions and increasing regulatory support in the United States. Bitcoin Price Hits All Time High: ‘Digital Gold’ Bitcoin Surpasses USD 1,00,000 for First Time, May Reach USD 120,000 Soon, Say Experts.

Eric Trump Says Bitcoin To Hit USD 1 Million

ERIC TRUMP: "I AM CONFIDENT THAT #BITCOIN IS GOING TO HIT $1 MILLION" Send it 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aHByyzOgvX — Bitcoin MENA Conference (@bitcoinmenaconf) December 10, 2024

