Belgian police arrested Greek socialist leader and one of the vice-presidents of European Parliament Eva Kaili in Brussels on Friday in connection with a corruption investigation involving FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar. Four arrests already took place in the Belgian capital on Friday morning in the same case. Qatar Police Warned by FIFA to Not Arrest Female Rape Victims During Football World Cup 2022

Check Tweet:

Eva Kaili, a vice president of the European Parliament, arrested for corruption linked to Qatar — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)