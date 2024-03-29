In the United States’ Oklahoma region, the FBI Agents visited the house of a woman over her pro-Palestine posts on Facebook. A video of the visit of the federal agents to the residence of the woman has sparked outrage on social media. In a recent post on Facebook, the woman said, “Just verified with local law enforcement that, the indivs who came to my home, really were FBI per their license plate. My lawyer will contact the OKC field office. The lawyer did inform me that, these instances are now common but, the lawyer doesn't believe that FB sent them the screenshots of my posts. Rather, it seems like a fishing expedition.” I do not fear them. My only concern as, I told the cop is that, someone in my state will do something or that they would and then use my posts in a malicious attempt to "smear" me. Just *remember, I am a Muslim, an obligated protector of creation. I enjoin what is good and forbid what is wrong, the post further added. US: Coffee House Sacks Three Employees for Denying Jewish Woman Access to Restroom, Making Anti-Semitic Remark in California; Video Surfaces.

