In the United States’ Oklahoma region, the FBI Agents visited the house of a woman over her pro-Palestine posts on Facebook. A video of the visit of the federal agents to the residence of the woman has sparked outrage on social media. In a recent post on Facebook, the woman said, “Just verified with local law enforcement that, the indivs who came to my home, really were FBI per their license plate. My lawyer will contact the OKC field office. The lawyer did inform me that, these instances are now common but, the lawyer doesn't believe that FB sent them the screenshots of my posts. Rather, it seems like a fishing expedition.” I do not fear them. My only concern as, I told the cop is that, someone in my state will do something or that they would and then use my posts in a malicious attempt to "smear" me. Just *remember, I am a Muslim, an obligated protector of creation. I enjoin what is good and forbid what is wrong, the post further added. US: Coffee House Sacks Three Employees for Denying Jewish Woman Access to Restroom, Making Anti-Semitic Remark in California; Video Surfaces.

FBI Reacts to FB Post in United States

🚨🇺🇸 FBI visits the home of a Muslim-American woman for Pro-Palestinian posts on Facebook pic.twitter.com/UZnXherQOg — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 28, 2024

Video Sparks Outrage on Social Media

🚨Shocking! A woman in Oklahoma was questioned by the FBI about her Facebook post! Love the way she stood up to them. @GovStitt what is going on?🚨 https://t.co/UEwyKUiXHv — Snarkio 🔥 (@Snarkio_) March 28, 2024

The FBI's actions in response to a Facebook post are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about government overreach. We cannot allow fear and intimidation to silence dissenting voices. #ProtectFreeSpeech #EndGovernmentIntimidation pic.twitter.com/bGFMt6tS6w — Peter Adrian Rigs (@PeterRigs42599) March 29, 2024

WTAF???? It’s starting in Oklahoma City. FBI visit due to a Social Media post. You’ve got to be kidding. https://t.co/wGqWmCwaRg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 28, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg is now working with FBI to flag and intimidate users who post pro-Palestine content on Facebook. Welcome to America freedom of speech pioneers . pic.twitter.com/TIvjHhM5DG — Perato N_Senior💙 (@PeratoN_Senior) March 28, 2024

