London, Jan 19 (AP) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Also Read | Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Says 'We Will Not Go to War With Turkey'.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Dead? Kremlin Rubbishes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Claims About Russian President's Death.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds (USD 620).

Sunak's travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)