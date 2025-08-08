In a shocking case of medical fraud, a 29-year-old Florida woman, Autumn Bardisa, was arrested after allegedly posing as a registered nurse and treating over 4,400 patients at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway without a valid license. Hired in July 2023 as an advanced nurse technician, Bardisa falsely claimed she had passed her nursing exam, using a license number linked to a different last name. She explained the mismatch by citing a recent marriage but failed to provide documentation. Her deception came to light during a promotion review in January 2025. An internal investigation revealed she worked unlicensed from June 2024 to January 2025. Bardisa now faces seven felony counts of practicing without a license and seven counts of ID fraud. Held on a USD 70,000 bond, she is accused of endangering thousands and breaching public trust. Authorities called the case deeply disturbing. Bull Attack in Florida: Narrow Escape for Bull Rider After Getting Gored in Throat by Horn in US, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Florida Woman Arrested for Medical Fraud

