Narrow Escape for Bull Rider After Getting Gored in Throat by Horn in US (Photo Credits: X/@CollinRugg)

Zachary Naegele, a 24-year-old bull rider, was fortunate to be alive after being gored in the throat during the Conley Invitational rodeo in Palmetto, Florida. The incident occurred on February 7 when Naegele, a professional bull rider with four years of experience, was stabbed in the neck by a bull's horn, causing him to lose over two gallons of blood. The injury severed his small carotid artery, and Naegele underwent successful surgery. He has been discharged from the ICU but faces a recovery period of up to eight weeks. Pet Dog Suddenly Turns Violent, Brutally Attacks Man Inside Clinic; Viral Video Surfaces.

Narrow Escape for Bull Rider After Getting Gored in Throat by Horn in US

NEW: 24-year-old bull rider somehow survives after getting gored in the throat by a bull's horn, loses two gallons of blood. Zachary Naegele is lucky to be alive after a freak accident took place at the Conley Invitational in Palmetto, Florida. Naegele neck could be seen… pic.twitter.com/H5wkFlClDJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)