According to several reports, France has made it illegal to pay over 1,000 euros in cash. As per the official website of "Banque De France", 1,000 euros is the maximum cash payment that can be made by individuals resident in France for tax purposes, or for professional activity. On the other hand, 15,000 euros is the maximum cash payment that non-residents can make, provided the payment is not for professional purposes.

Illegal To Pay Over 1,000 Euros in Cash in France

