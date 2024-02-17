Heavy rains lashed several parts of Syria today, February 17. A video going viral on social media shows massive rain in Syria's Latakia caused the flood water to enter a large fuel store. As the video moves further, the flood water is seen sweeping away thousands of gas cylinders. A user who shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, said that heavy rain exceeding 130 mm fell within three hours on Saturday night and dawn. "Floods uprooted the gates of one of the domestic gas cylinder filling plants," the user stated. Israel Attacks Syria: Seven Killed, 13 Injured in Israeli Missile Attack on Homs City.

Gas Cylinders Float in Flood Water

WATCH: Massive rain in Latakia, Syria, caused the flood water to enter a large fuel store and sweep away thousands of gas cylinders pic.twitter.com/Iv27y71nnM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 17, 2024

