A German tourist was arrested and attacked after illegally climbing the Temple of Kukulcan in Chichen Itza, Mexico, on March 20. A viral video shows the man scaling the historic Mayan temple while locals shouted at him for trespassing. A security guard followed him up, and upon reaching the top, the crowd grew agitated. The Mexican National Guard soon arrived, arresting the tourist. As officers escorted him away, bystanders hit and shouted at him. Climbing the over 1,000-year-old temple is strictly prohibited. The Chichen Itza complex attracts large crowds during the equinox due to its light and shadow phenomenon, making the incident particularly controversial. US: Michigan Man Sets Fire to Ex-Girlfriend's Online Friend’s House Over Texts, Arrested.

German Tourist Arrested, Attacked for Climbing Mayan Temple in Mexico

🚨🏛️ Detienen a turista extranjero por subir al Castillo de Chichén Itzá; visitantes lo increpan 📍 #Yucatan | Un turista extranjero fue detenido por elementos de la Guardia Nacional luego de subir sin autorización al Castillo de Chichén Itzá, violando la Ley Federal sobre… pic.twitter.com/8iqZDjWD7V — Diario CAMBIO 22 (@DiarioCAMBIO22) March 21, 2025

