The Archdiocese of Paderborn, Germany, issued an apology for a "freak show" performed in Paderborn Cathedral, which featured near-naked dancers and chickens in diapers. The dance was performed on the occasion of the 1250th anniversary of Westphalia celebrations. In its apology, the Archdiocese of Paderborn argued that the religious feelings of Catholics "may have been offended." A video of the incident showing a near-naked dancer and chickens in diapers during the dance performance has also gone viral on social media. According to reports, the controversy erupted after a dance performance featuring near-naked performers and raw chicken carcasses inside Paderborn Cathedral sparked outrage among German Catholics, leading to demands for a public apology. It is also learned that Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended the event, which took place inside Paderborn Cathedral. Elon Musk Mocked During Rosenmontag Celebration in Germany's Dusseldorf, Parade Float Shows US Billionaire Peeing in Diaper While Holding Swastika (Watch Video).

Archdiocese of Paderborn Issues Apology After 'Freak Show' at Paderborn Cathedral

MORE - The Archdiocese of Paderborn has issued an apology in a statement, arguing that the religious feelings of Catholics "may have been offended." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 28, 2025

