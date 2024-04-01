Germans will be able to legally smoke marijuana as of Monday, April 1! Not only that, but from April 1 onwards, a new legislation legalising cannabis allows anyone to even grow up to three plants at home. Following the legalisation, Germany has become one of the few nations that have legalised cannabis. Moreover, individuals over 18 can possess up to 25g of cannabis in public. However, people won't be allowed to smoke marijuana within sight of schools, sports centres or in "pedestrian zones" between 7:00 and 20:00. Ukraine’s Parliament Legalises Use of Medical Marijuana To Help Treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Amid War With Russia.

Germany Legalises Marijuana

