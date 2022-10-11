Germany plans to shut down all its nuclear plants by end of 2022. However, the country said that it will keep two of its remaining nuclear power plants functional until March 2023. Germany has already shut down three nuclear reactors in 2021. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg Calls Possible Shutdown of Nuclear Power Plants in Germany a Mistake. Also Read | Earth Day 2021: Greta Thunberg's Powerful 'Mind the Gap' Video Reminds Us Why It Is A Must to Do More to Tackle Climate Crisis.

NEW - Greta Thunberg calls the possible shutdown of nuclear power plants in Germany a mistake.https://t.co/uTVaDdDA3g — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 11, 2022

