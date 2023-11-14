The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) uncovered a room beneath Rantisi Hospital in Gaza that is claimed to have been used for holding Israeli hostages. The IDF asserts that the calendar found in the room indicates a chilling connection to the October 7 Massacre, labelled by Hamas as "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." The IDF has shared a photo of the calendar found in the hospital's basement as evidence, shedding light on the sinister details of the operation. Israel-Hamas War: 34 Patients Die in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital As Oxygen Machine Shuts Down Amid Fuel Shortage.

IDF Reveals Evidence of Hamas Operation in Gaza Hospital

Beneath the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, IDF forces found a room where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held. The calendar found in the room marked the days since October 7 Massacre with the title “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, Hamas’ name for their horrific attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/sK4FPaOlHJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)