Harikala Bhandari, the mother of Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at Kirtipur Burns Hospital on Thursday. Harikala Bhandari had suffered 80 per cent burns in a LPG gas leakage-induced blast on Wednesday night. Nepal: Agitating Transport Workers Set Police Vehicles on Fire, Vandalise Public and Private Property in Kathmandu .

Harikala Bhandari Dies:

#UPDATE | Harikala Bhandari, mother of Nepal MP Chandra Bhandari succumbs to burn injuries while undergoing treatment: Nepal's Kirtipur Burns Hospital (Pic: Chandra Bhandari's Facebook account) pic.twitter.com/KmOmXDB9VF — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)