Nearly 80 people have died as a result of the horrific wildfires on Maui, Hawaii, and more people are being evacuated from Kaanapali's western region. The hamlet in Kaanapali was evacuated on Friday night as a result of a wildfire spreading on the island, the Maui Police Department said. This comes after flames earlier this week forced evacuations from Upcountry, Kula, and Lahaina, with officials speculating that this may have been the worst tragedy in the history of the state. Maui County said late Friday night that there has been an increase in fatalities to at least 80. Hawaii Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 67 as Wildfires Continue to Cause Destruction on Island of Maui (See Pics and Videos).

Hawaii Wildfires

At least 80 people confirmed dead in Hawaii wildfires, death toll expected to rise — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2023

BREAKING: 🇺🇲 Hawaii wildfires death toll rises to 80 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 12, 2023

Wildfires have burned historic Hawaii town Lahaina to the ground, at least 36 people lost their lives and 11,000 have been evacuated. Don’t skip this post without leaving a heart for Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/wFo12czpxT — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) August 10, 2023

Wildfires are wreaking havoc through Hawaii. Billowing clouds of smoke and ash. People yelling "go, go, we can't do anything for her!" Others left for dead. People, jumping into the ocean to survive. Climate change is a civilizational emergency. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/sDX3KuUodD — ❤️ Umair (@umairh) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)