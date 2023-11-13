After more than 30,000 earthquakes rattled Iceland, almost 4,000 people were evacuated as country prepares for what could become a serious volcanic eruption. Reports said most people who have been evacuated are residents of Grindavik where roads began to crack and buildings suffered structural damage. Videos on social media showed massive crack emanating steam in centre of Grindavik town amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption. People were seen rushing to their homes to gather their valuables. Located between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hub. 1,400 Earthquakes Jolt Iceland in Past 24 Hours, State of Emergency Declared Over Volcanic Eruption Risks.

Fears of Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

JUST IN - Video shows massive crack emanating steam in the center of Grindavik town of Iceland as the Island nation braces for a potential volcanic eruption pic.twitter.com/C6pK2NkGmW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 13, 2023

New aerial footage from Grindavik, Iceland, shows a large crack in the center of the town with apparent steam emanating from it. pic.twitter.com/Mjlxafr8ot — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) November 13, 2023

