In the Ramon Crater in southern Israel's red, hilly desert, a team of scientists have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on Mars. Team members sleep, eat and conduct experiments inside their AMADEE-20 habitat, while mock space suits fitted with cameras, microphones and self-contained breathing systems are worn outside.

In the Ramon Crater in the desert of southern Israel, scientists are simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on the red planet https://t.co/sKa3AAhrTQ pic.twitter.com/FxkN0J3Dru — Reuters (@Reuters) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)