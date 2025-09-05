A lighthearted joke turned tragic for 14-year-old Lukas Hardeman at Kilgore Middle School in Texas. On August 21, another student allegedly picked him up and body slammed him into a cafeteria pole, leaving him with multiple brain bleeds, swelling, and more than 60 staples in his head. Surgeons at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure. Lukas’s father, Michael, said the teen feels embarrassed and hurt but is slowly regaining strength, with encouraging signs like feeding himself applesauce in a hospital bed. “He’s alive today only because of Jesus,” his father shared. The family says they are deeply thankful for the community’s overwhelming support as Lukas recovers from what they describe as a devastating reaction to a harmless joke. US: Teen Austin Metcalf Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet Over Seating Dispute; Suspect Charged with Murder.

Texas Teen Suffers Skull Removal After Brutal Attack Over Joke

