Israel escalated its ground operation in Gaza by deploying tanks and infantry, supported by massive air and sea strikes. The country’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that the war against Hamas rulers in the territory had entered a new phase and that “the ground shook in Gaza”. The bombardment, described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war, also knocked out most communications in Gaza. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Issues Advisory for Gaza Residents, Urges People to Relocate to South for ‘Immediate Safety’ (Watch Video).

‘Gaza War Has Entered New Phase’

